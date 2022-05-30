Malaysia-based international energy services company Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd (Serba Dinamik) announced on Monday that it has signed Memorandum of Agreements (MoA) in the UAE for vertical farming, infrastructure and property development, and integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry.

The statement quoted the group managing director and chief executive Officer Dato' Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah telling Malaysian national news agency Bernama TV that vertical farming, which is new concept in the eyes of commercial investors, may yield a gross margin of 40 percent.

“For infrastructure and property development, normal margin growth is in the range of 20 to 25 percent. The third area in the oil and gas also typically average in the gross margin of 20 to 25 percent," he said.

Abdullah stated that only a few high-tech industry players are familiar with vertical farming and its technology, and Serba Dinamik is eager to take advantage of this opportunity.

"It’s a knowledge that is available in the market. It’s just that we have to integrate the technology and we have to get the necessary funding to roll out those things in a commercial manner," he said.

He added that based on current investment patterns that are increasingly moving towards zero carbon emissions, the gross profit margin for oil and gas may reach 30 to 35 percent.

The statement didn’t elaborate on the MOAs or counterparties or planned investments.

Serba Dinamik was the premier partner of the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

