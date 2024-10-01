INTRO Technology, the technology arm of INTRO Holding and the parent company of Advansys and Forte Cloud, specialized in technological solutions and digital transformation, announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Data Park, Data Centre and Cloud Service provider in Oman, to establish Kemet Data Centre in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

With a volume of $450m, the MoU represents the first strategic partnership between the two companies aimed at providing cloud solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation for regional and international markets, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.

Spanning over 80,000 sqm, Kemet Data Center will be located in the SCZONE, and developed in two phases.

The centre will serve as a vital and key facility for large companies that require cost-effective advanced cloud data capabilities, including dynamic scalability, faster data processing, and improving latency, essential for improving user experience. With Egypt’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the data centre will provide companies with a highly efficient and secure platform for their regional and international operations.

Advansyswill host the data centre’s specialized staff and experts to execute the project efficiently. Through its Center of Excellence, it will manage all aspects, including legal procedures, hardware and equipment importation, and design, further facilitating the partnership to expedite the kickoff phase.

Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the SCZONE, stated that data centre projects are among the services targeted for attraction to the region to meet the growing demand for cloud services, the Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation.

He pointed out that Kemet Data Center represents the first of its kind in the data centre sector within the SCZONE and aims to localize an essential service industry. This will take advantage of the Zone’s strategic location on the Red and Mediterranean Seas and its position along the banks of the Suez Canal, which hosts a significant portion of the undersea communications cables passing through the area.

Gamal El-Din also highlighted the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the economic zone and all relevant authorities in the state, led by the Ministry of Communication & Information Technology (MCIT) and the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA).

Commenting on the significance of the MoU, Mamdouh Abbas, the founder and chairperson of INTRO Holding, stated: “This partnership represents a pivotal step in INTRO Technology’s strategic journey to expand its technological projects in the Middle East and Africa. By collaborating with Oman Data Park, we combine our expertise in cloud solutions with their proven track record of success in cloud and data centre services.

Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, stated: “The joint investment opportunities and our collaborative approach will support the growth and innovation in the Middle East and its economic development. We look forward to working together to provide digital solutions through advanced data centres that meet the growing needs of companies worldwide to establish a presence in the region.”

Oman Data Park will provide comprehensive commercial services, including overseeing the design, consulting on the centre’s construction, and managing operations. With a strong position and a proven track record, Oman Data Park supports establishing this ambitious project and developing its advanced facilities.

Kemet Data Center will cater to the growing demand for cloud services, the Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation across the region. As global enterprises look for cost-effective, secure, and scalable data storage solutions, Egypt’s advantageous location—hosting a significant portion of the region’s undersea cables—positions it as a key hub for international players.

