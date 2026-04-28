Eurogulf Transformer, a Sharjah-based manufacturer of power and distribution transformers, will invest 60 million UAE dirhams ($16.34 million) to expand its industrial facilities in Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah.



Total investment in the free zone will reach nearly AED 100 million, the company said in a statement.



The new expansion will increase production capacity within an integrated industrial complex to 350,000 square feet, more than twice the existing manufacturing footprint.



Michel Aziz, Managing Director of Eurogulf Transformer, said the new facility will specialise in the manufacture of high-voltage power transformers in the 132kV and 220kV classes, enhancing its ability to meet the requirements of large-scale energy projects across local and regional markets.



The company's target markets are the UAE, GCC countries, Asia, Africa, the wider Middle East, the United States and the United Kingdom.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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