Egyptian authorities have announced plans for the establishment of a regional grain hub in Suez Canal Zone. Preparations are under way for a detailed feasibility study covering technical, economic, and logistical aspects ahead of implementation, reported Wam.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the proposed grain logistics hub is receiving strong backing from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, with directives to move ahead quickly due to its strategic importance.

In statements to Middle East News Agency (MENA), Madbouly said that the project is part of plans to strengthen Egypt’s position in grain trade across North Africa and the Middle East and support food security.

The hub is planned in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, benefiting from its location, infrastructure, and connection to global shipping routes, stated the Wam report.

Madbouly also said several countries have shown interest in participating, reflecting confidence in Egypt’s ability to manage large-scale projects.

The hub would help secure essential food supplies and generate economic returns through storage, trading, and redistribution activities, he added.

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