ArabFinance: The Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry has issued a decree extending the application of the law imposing anti-dumping fines on steel imports for another 12 months, according to the Egyptian Gazette on June 4th.

The law includes steel products (bars, rods, coils, and sticks) imported or originated from China, Turkey, or Ukraine.

The decree is effective as of June 6th and will be reviewed upon the end of its term.