Cairo – The bilateral trade between Egypt and the BRICS bloc reached $50.80 billion in 2024, an annual rise of 19.50% from $42.50 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egypt’s exports to BRICS nations increased by 10.60% last year to $9.4 billion from $8.50 billion in 2023.

The Gulf region emerged as a major market for Egyptian goods, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE topping the list with $3.40 billion and $3.30 billion, respectively.

On the other hand, the Arab Republic imported goods from the bloc valued at $41.40 billion in 2024, higher by 21.80% year-on-year (YoY) than $34 billion.

China topped Egypt’s dominant trade partner, supplying goods worth $15.50 billion, followed by Saudi Arabia with 7.90 billion.

In fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, the group pumped total investments in Egypt amounting to $40.60 billion. Meanwhile, the Egyptian investments in the BRICS countries reached $1.70 billion.

Remittances from Egyptians working in the BRICS nations stood at $9.80 billion in FY 2023/2024, compared to $10.20 billion in FY 2022/2023.

