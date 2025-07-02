Egypt - Talks between the foreign ministers of Egypt and Oman in Cairo on Tuesday concluded with the signing of seven agreements to enhance cooperation in areas ranging from investment and labour to regional security.

Egyptian Foreign and Emigration Minister Badr Abdelatty hosted his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, for the 16th session of the Egyptian-Omani Joint Committee. The talks resulted in new memorandums of understanding covering labour, mineral wealth, investment promotion, media cooperation, food safety, and religious affairs.

According to a statement from Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tamim Khallaf, the discussions were aimed at strengthening all aspects of their bilateral relationship, in line with directives from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Minister Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s desire for a “qualitative leap” in economic integration, particularly in trade, industry, renewable energy—including green hydrogen and ammonia—logistics, and technology. He stressed the need to activate a joint business council and affirmed that Egyptian companies are prepared to contribute to development projects outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040. A key proposal involved enhancing cooperation between the Suez Canal Economic Zone and the Duqm Special Economic Zone Authority in maritime transport and logistics.

On regional issues, the two ministers discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip. Abdelatty emphasised the necessity of resuming a ceasefire, releasing hostages and prisoners, and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid. He outlined Egypt’s preparations to host an international conference for Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction once a ceasefire is reached. The ministers affirmed their complete rejection of the displacement of Palestinians and agreed to intensify efforts to rally international support for an Arab plan to rebuild the territory and support a two-state solution.

The talks also addressed tensions between Iran and Israel, with both ministers stressing the importance of stabilising the ceasefire and favouring diplomatic solutions for the Iranian nuclear file to reduce regional tensions. They found a convergence of views on developments in Yemen, Syria, Sudan, and the Horn of Africa.

From his side, Omani Minister Al Busaidi conveyed greetings from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to President Sisi and praised the deep ties between the two nations across trade, culture, and education. He also affirmed Oman’s support for Egypt’s water security.

The meeting, which was also attended by Egyptian Minister of Labour Mohamed Gibran, touched upon the status of the Egyptian community in Oman. Gibran praised the support they receive and expressed Egypt’s interest in expanding cooperation in labour training.

Additionally, Abdelatty thanked Oman for its support of Egyptian candidates in regional and international organisations, including the nomination of Khaled El-Enany for the position of Director-General of UNESCO.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

