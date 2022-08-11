Arab Finance: Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum) (EGAL) posted an 8,481.5% hike in net profit after tax for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 10th.

Net profit after tax amounted to EGP 2.42 billion in FY 2021/2022, compared to EGP 28.27 million in FY 2020/2021.

Revenues grew to EGP 14.48 billion in the period from July 1st 2021 until June 30th 2022, compared to EGP 11.36 billion a FY earlier.

Egyptalum is the largest aluminum producer in Egypt and is one of the leading companies in Africa.