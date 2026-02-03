Egypt’s ready-made clothes exports surged by nearly 22 percent in 2025 and are expected to hit a record $4.4 billion in 2026 after the commissioning of new projects.

Clothes and textile exports last year recorded a big increase although new investments by companies from China, Turkey and other countries have not yet come on stream, said Fadil Marzouk, chairman of the Apparel Export Council (AEC).

Marzouk said in comments on AEC’s Facebook account that the impact of the new projects approved in 2025 would start showing during 2026-2027.

“Our projections are that the exports of clothes and garments will rise by around $1 billion this year to reach their highest ever level of about $4.4 billion,” he said.

“These positive indicators are part of a comprehensive plan implemented by the Council in cooperation with various government agencies. This plan aims to remove obstacles hindering the development of the industrial sector and enhance its competitiveness.”

He noted that the government has managed to provide thousands of plots of industrial land ready for investment, alongside simplifying customs procedures, implementing a robust export support and development program, and creating an attractive investment climate. “This has contributed to a favorable environment for the growth of both the industrial and export sectors,” he added.

According to Marzouk, Egypt’s ready-made garments sector is poised for an “unprecedented” export boom over the next three years, driven by new production facilities coming from both foreign direct investment and expansions undertaken by Egyptian investors.

Egypt, the third largest Arab economy, announced last year that it aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s contribution to 20 percent of GDP by 2030.

The government has rolled out several initiatives since 2025 to boost industrial production and improve the investment climate, in line with the National Industry Strategy 2024–2030.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

