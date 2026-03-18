Egypt is finalising debt financing for a $193 million bio-ethanol production project at Damietta Port with early works already underway, according to project data released by the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM).

The project, which is being implemented by the Egyptian Bioethanol Company (EBIOL), is located on ECHEM industrial land at Damietta Port on the Mediterranean coast, with startup targeted for the second quarter of 2027, according to the latest update.

ECHEM said basic engineering design has been completed, major permits and regulatory approvals have been obtained, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract has been signed and early works are in progress.

The bio-ethanol complex will use sugar beet molasses as its main feedstock for the production of:

100,000 tonnes per annum of bio-ethanol

100,000 tonnes per annum of vinasse powder

60,000 tonnes per annum of food-grade carbon dioxide (CO2)

In October 2025, EBIOL had secured a $135 million long-term financing package from a consortium of banks including National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Commercial Bank International (CBI), Banque du Caire, Qatar National Bank (QNB) Al Ahli, Arab African International Bank, Housing and Development Bank, and Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

In September 2025, EBIOL had signed an early works agreement with the project’s EPC contractor China TianChen Engineering Corporation (TCC), a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Company (CNCEC), to keep the project on schedule ahead of full construction.

Supporting infrastructure for the project including natural gas supply facilities, drinking water systems, wastewater networks and pipelines connecting the project to Damietta Port have been completed, according to previous reports.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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