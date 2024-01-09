Ecab factory for cable and appliance industry, an Egyptian-Saudi joint venture, will start production in Saudi Arabia by mid-2024, the company's CEO said.

Said Abdelwahab told Zawya Projects that the new factory, spanning 10,000 sqm, is located in the industrial zone in Jeddah, has been set up at an initial investment of $10 million and cater fully to the Saudi market.

He added that the factory’s installed capacity is 50 million liner metres per year, adding that it will manufacture Ethernet cables, accessories and server cabinets like Ecab’s existing plant in Egypt in Port Said’s industrial zone, which has an installed capacity of 43 million linear metres.

He said the Egyptian plant caters to local demand and also exports to four African countries.

