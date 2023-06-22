Belgium-based DEME and OQ, a Muscat-headquartered integrated energy group, are set to begin detailed engineering on Hyport Duqm, a green hydrogen and ammonia project in Oman.

The consortium will subsequently construct both the renewable power and downstream sites, DEME said in a press statement.

On Wednesday, the consortium had signed a project development agreement with Hydrom, which is driving the Sultanate’s national interest in green hydrogen.

Hyport Duqm is being developed on an area of 150 square kilometres.

The area, part of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, is designed to produce wind power and solar energy with a combined renewable power capacity of around 1.3 gigawatts (GW) in the first phase and potentially over 2.7 GW when phase two is realised, the DEME statement noted.

The project’s first phase is set to produce approximately 330,000 tonnes of green ammonia and more than 650,000 tonnes during the second phase.

