The Ministry of Industry and Commerce signed an agreement to lease a 107,000sqm industrial plot in Salman Industrial City for Bahrain Sugar Refinery, one of the industries that support the objectives of the industrial sector strategy (2022-26), as the Bahrain Sugar Refinery is a key pillar of the food industry in the region and is expected to increase exports and contribution of the industrial sector to the GDP, in addition to creating promising job opportunities for citizens.

On the occasion, Dr Khalid Fahad Al Alawi, assistant under-secretary for industrial development at the Industry and Commerce Ministry, noted that the economic recovery plan includes the development of promising sectors, as the ministry proposed comprehensive economic development initiatives to implement the vision of His Majesty King Hamad, adding that the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, is keen on supporting the industrial sector, which contributes to creating qualitative opportunities for citizens, and this is what the industrial sector strategy seeks to achieve.

Bahrain Sugar Refinery acquired the sugar factory after bidding it in a public auction for $ 21.2 million, and it is expected to start operating during the first quarter of next year with a production capacity of about 600,000 metric tonnes per year for sugar, 7,600 metric tonnes per year for molasses, and 10,000 metric tonnes per year for yeast.

The company also stated a plan to invest approximately BD70m to operate and expand the factory in the future by establishing new production lines within integrated industrial zones. The factory will create over 200 job opportunities.

