Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, announced on Thursday (January 9) that it has achieved a net finished production of 1,622,261 metric tonnes (MT) in 2024 versus 1,620,665 MT in 2023 – beating the previous year’s record by 1,596 MT.

Commenting on this remarkable production record, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali stated:

“Today, we celebrate not just numbers but the dedicated teams behind this achievement. The fact that we have exceeded 2023’s production record, even after facing the adversity of the industrial fire at power rectiformer supplying Line 1, speaks volumes about the resilience and loyalty of Alba team.

“This success is a testament to our ability to overcome adversity while setting new records. We look forward to building on this momentum and reaching new milestones through our in-house production creep initiatives,” he said.

Alba celebrated this achievement with a ceremony held at its Oasis, attended by the company’s Executive Management, Directors, Managers, and employees from various departments. –

