H.B. Fuller, a leading global pureplay adhesives provider, officially launched its new regional manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), reinforcing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth across the Middle East and North Africa.

The inauguration, attended by RAKEZ Managing Director Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, H.B. Fuller President and CEO Celeste Mastin, and over 50 key partners and suppliers, marked a major milestone in the company’s regional expansion strategy.

Located in RAKEZ’s Al Hamra Industrial Zone, the 15,000 m² facility is equipped with advanced process control systems, modern mixing equipment, and bulk storage tanks. It is purpose-built to produce high-performance adhesives and sealants for construction applications such as building envelopes, roofing, infrastructure, and mechanical systems—while offering flexibility for future growth.

Celeste Mastin, president and CEO of H.B. Fuller, said, “The inauguration of our new manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates marks a significant milestone in our journey to support the region’s dynamic construction sector. Strategically located to serve our customers more efficiently, this facility underscores our long-term commitment to the Middle East. We are proud to manufacture in the region, for the region — delivering high-performance, reliable, and future-ready solutions.”

Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, and business-friendly environment were key factors in H.B. Fuller’s decision to establish its regional base in the emirate. The move enhances supply chain efficiency and supports the company’s global strategy to build resilience and expand in high-growth markets.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “H.B. Fuller’s milestone is also a clear reflection of the confidence international manufacturers have in Ras Al Khaimah. With manufacturing contributing around 30% to the emirate’s GDP, our industrial sector is a key pillar of economic growth and diversification. We’ve built a thriving ecosystem that’s home to a wide range of manufacturers across multiple sectors—from construction materials to advanced technologies—making Ras Al Khaimah an ideal launchpad for businesses looking to serve the broader MENA region. At RAKEZ, we’re focused on enabling that growth by offering tailored support, efficient set-up processes, and a business-friendly environment that empowers global companies to succeed. We’re excited to support H.B. Fuller as they bring advanced manufacturing capabilities to MENA.”

The launch highlights Ras Al Khaimah’s growing popularity as a destination of choice for industrial investment, offering 100 percent foreign ownership, competitive tax benefits, and development costs up to 10 percent lower than the regional average. These advantages have helped position Ras Al Khaimah as one of the most industrialised Emirates in the UAE, where manufacturing now contributes to one-third of the emirate’s GDP.

As RAKEZ continues to attract world-class manufacturers, it further strengthens the emirate’s reputation as a future-ready hub for sustainable growth and industrial excellence.