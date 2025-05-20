Tawazun Council and Airbus announced, during the Make it in the Emirates 2025, the strengthening of their strategic partnership through the launch of a national industrial capability development programme in the aerospace sector.

The initiative aims to manufacture and supply Cargo Compartment Removable Tanks (CCRTs) in collaboration with EPI, a subsidiary of EDGE Group.

In the presence of Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council, the agreement was signed by Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations at Tawazun Council, and Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus for Africa and the Middle East, in the presence of representatives from both sides.

The programme aligns with the UAE’s vision to expand its industrial footprint within global aerospace and defence supply chains by developing and producing mobile, multi-role fuel tanks for cargo compartments. These tanks will support aerial refuelling, ground support and extended-range missions with high efficiency.

The initiative falls under the UAE’s Tawazun Economic Programme, one of Tawazun Council’s key strategic tools aimed at boosting local content and promoting technology transfer in the aviation and defence sectors. As part of this effort, the Council is supporting the exclusive serial production of this type of removable fuel tank over the next five years.

The project involves Airbus Defence and Space sourcing from EPI to manufacture and assemble aerostructures and sub-assemblies, and to certify specialised production processes.

Once fully developed, EPI will serve as the sole source supplier for these components, reinforcing the UAE’s growing role as a key industrial partner in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations at Tawazun Council, said, “This project represents one phase of our broader roadmap with Airbus, paving the way for continuous collaboration and strategic advancement.

Our partnership with Airbus reflects Tawazun Council’s commitment to empowering national industries and strengthening their presence within global supply chains. This project supports the transfer of knowledge and technology to the UAE while enabling the development of high-tech products manufactured by Emirati talent that compete internationally.”

Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus for Africa and the Middle East, said, “We share Tawazun Council’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s aerospace industry through innovation, local upskilling and job creation.

The establishment of exclusive CCRT production in the UAE marks a key step in expanding EDGE Precision Industries into defence manufacturing. We are proud to support EPI’s growth in complex aerostructure assemblies and global exports—strengthening the UAE’s footprint in the aerospace and defence sectors.”

With nearly two decades of partnership in the UAE, Airbus has played a steady role in supporting the country’s industrial ambitions.

The collaboration has contributed to the growth of local manufacturing capabilities, talent development and the gradual transfer of knowledge and technology.