Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt dropped on Tuesday, with the 24-karat recording to EGP 5,342.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,371.5 for selling during the mid-session, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price fell to EGP 4,897.5 for buying and EGP 4,923.75 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold went down to EGP 4,675 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,700 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price recorded EGP 4,007.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,028.5 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price declined to EGP 37,400 for purchasing and EGP 37,600 for selling.

