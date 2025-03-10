AMMAN: The Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) and Al Mithaliah Arab Company for Juice and Beverage Manufacturing on Saturday signed a JD-10 million investment deal for a new food production facility.

The agreement, which will establish a 33-dunum facility in Al Muwaqqar Industrial Estate, is expected to create some 150 jobs during its initial operational phase, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"Jordan's industrial cities, particularly Al Muwaqqar, have become the premier destination for manufacturers looking to establish operations in the Kingdom," said JIEC Director General Omar Juwaid, who signed the agreement with Zaid Bazzaz, General Manager of the Al Mithaliah Arab Company.

Juwaid attributed this growing interest to the competitive investment environment created through tax and customs exemptions, payment facilities, and other incentives provided under Jordan's Investment Law.

"This partnership with Al Mithaliah Arab Company represents one of our most significant investments in the food sector and will showcase Jordanian product quality in markets throughout the region and beyond," Juwaid added.

Al Muwaqqar facility continues its rapid growth trajectory, attracting 26 industrial companies with investments totalling JD95 million in 2024 alone.

The industrial estate now hosts 103 companies across food manufacturing, engineering, packaging, textiles, and other sectors, with a cumulative investment of JD641 million that has generated more than 4,700 jobs.

Bazzaz described Al Mithaliah Arab Company as "a leading regional beverage manufacturer committed to developing local production capacity to serve both domestic and export markets."

"We selected Al Muwaqqar after careful evaluation of the incentives and logistics advantages that will enable us to reach global markets efficiently," he said, noting that the agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to enhancing Jordan's industrial ecosystem through modern infrastructure development.

Established in 2011, Al Muwaqqar Industrial Estate spans 2,500 dunums developed across three phases, with its most recent expansion adding 305 dunums to accommodate growing demand, according to Petra.

The facility is strategically located east of Amman near the international highway connecting Jordan with Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

