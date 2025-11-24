Arab Finance: The Cabinet granted the Egyptian Soda Ash Company (LLC) a golden license to establish and operate a factory for the manufacture and production of soda ash and its derivatives, according to a statement.

Located on a 1.12 million square meter plot in the industrial zone of New Alamein City, the labor-intensive venture will secure around 600 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs.

The factory is expected to be completed by mid-2027, with an investment cost exceeding $680 million.

The project aims to meet the local market's needs for soda ash and expand related industries, such as glass, detergents, paper, metals, and pharmaceuticals. It will also localize modern and advanced technologies in the field of soda ash and its derivatives production.

Meanwhile, the local component of production inputs will be no less than 50% per ton of the finished product, in terms of both value and quantity.

