Cairo - Edita Food Industries has rolled out an EGP 4 billion investment program for 2026 in line with its expansion strategy, according to a bourse filing.

The plan targets major expansions across Edita’s factories in Egypt, Morocco, and Iraq to meet rising demand in local and regional markets.

It includes adding four new production lines and carrying out operational expansions across the three countries.

In the meantime, the manufacturing operations in Iraq are set to begin in early 2026.

The EGX-listed company expects total sales of EGP 5.20 billion in 2025 and aims to boost them to EGP 26 billion in 2026.

In October 2025, Edita signed an asset purchase agreement with a regional food company to acquire production machinery for EGP 320 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

