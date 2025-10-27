Egypt - Capital Agro for Import & Export Group has announced the launch of a new $25m logistics complex dedicated to frozen food storage and distribution, featuring large-scale freezers and integrated sorting and packaging lines.

The investment includes $15m allocated for 2025, with an additional $10m planned through 2027.

The company has begun developing a fully integrated logistics platform to provide warehousing, trading, and storage services for frozen food products, incorporating advanced smart technologies being introduced for the first time in Egypt’s cold storage and distribution sector. The initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency, expand national storage capacity, and support food security through improved supply chain performance.

Strategically located in Belbeis, Sharkia Governorate, the complex lies near key seaports, industrial zones, and agricultural centres, allowing direct access to production sources and consumer markets. The facility will be constructed on land owned by the Sharkia National Food Company, which Capital Agro has secured under a 25-year usufruct agreement.

Spanning approximately 30,000 square metres, the new logistics hub will have an operational capacity exceeding 30,000 pallets. It will feature advanced washing, sorting, and packaging lines for fruits and vegetables, positioning it among Egypt’s most significant logistics projects of the year.

The facility will operate through a goods bank system, managing the full cycle of storage, withdrawal, and trading while offering real-time inventory tracking and data analysis. Artificial intelligence will be deployed to optimise operations — including storage management, temperature control, and data monitoring — ensuring consistent quality and efficiency.

In line with Egypt’s sustainability goals, the project will rely on solar and renewable energy sources to reduce its environmental footprint.

With nearly 13 years of experience in the import and export of food products, Capital Agro has built extensive expertise in managing and marketing cold storage facilities and warehouse spaces for third parties. The company also maintains diversified operations in retail trade, including home appliances, electronics, restaurants, and cafés.

By combining advanced logistics infrastructure with sustainable technology, Capital Agro’s new complex represents a major step toward strengthening Egypt’s food storage, distribution, and export capabilities.

