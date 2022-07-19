Abu Dhabi-based energy industry contractor National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) and France-based energy engineering and technology company Technip Energies have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony took place in Paris on the sidelines of the state visit by the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France.

NPCC said in a press statement that the new company, called NT Energy, will target energy transition projects in the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, in the fields of decarbonisation, blue and green hydrogen, carbon capture, and industrial projects in the areas of waste-to-energy, biorefining, and biochemistry.

The statement said the agreement was signed by NPCC’s CEO Ahmed Al Dhaheri with his Technip Energy counterpart Arnaud Peyton in the presence of the foreign ministers of UAE and France.

NPCC is wholly-owned by the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange-listed National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC).

