Cairo – Mubasher: Egytech Cables, a 99.98%-owned subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric Company, has inked two contracts worth KWD 13.2 million (EGP 686 Million) with the Public Authority for Housing Welfare in Kuwait.
Under the 18-month contracts on a turnkey basis, Egytech Cables will supply, install, and maintain 132 kV ground cables for supplying the main substations 132/11 kv. of (N6&N10) regions for El Mutlaa Residential city, according to a press release on Thursday.
El Mutlaa Residential City is one of the projects implemented by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare to develop, renovate, and create Kuwaiti national income alternative resources.
