Black Buffalo 3D, a US-based structural 3D construction printers and materials provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Readymix Concrete Company to manufacture structural ink utilising local materials in Saudi Arabia.



The companies will partner in creating regional 3D construction printing materials, mixes, and additional 3D construction ink formulas, Black Buffalo 3D said in a statement.



Saudi Readymix will provide access to its research and development facilities and a vast network to assist in developing and testing a regionalised 3D ink, which can be used in any 3D construction printer to print housing, commercial buildings, and infrastructure components on demand.



Black Buffalo 3D, the world’s first 3D construction printing manufacturer to meet ICC-ES AC509 standards for printing walls in 2022, will partner with Saudi developers and test to local building code standards to scale adoption and acceptance.



Saudi Readymix operates 40 commercials and 20 on-site factories strategically located in the eastern, central, western, northern and southern regions.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

