The United States is discussing with Saudi Arabia, UAE, and India a vast railway network that will connect Arab countries, extending to India via shipping lanes, the American news website Axios reported.

The US, Saudi, Emirati and Indian national security advisers were expected on Sunday to discuss a possible major joint infrastructure project to connect Gulf and Arab countries via a rail network that would also be connected to India via shipping lanes from ports in the region, Axios reported citing unnamed people.

The project is one of the key initiatives the White House wants to push in the Middle East as China's influence in the region grows, Axios said.

The Indian Express on Monday said India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his counterparts from the three countries at a meeting in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss the proposal being pushed by the White House.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

