Saudi-based Umm Al Qura Development and Construction Company said it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Kaden Investment Company for the development of a distinct cultural, shopping and entertainment destination within its Masar Destination in Makkah.

Located on a ​​1.25 million sq m area in Makkah, the Masar Destination boasts a 3,650-m-long boulevard as a natural extension of the mosque in addition to green spaces, and many integrated cultural and social facilities.

Work on Masar Front, along the 3.6-km-long Masar Destination will begin soon, said the statement from the developer.

Once completed, the Masar Front will offer visitors a wide range of experiences over the entire area of the pedestrian walkway, which is more than 158,000 sq m area.

This comes after a long-standing success of Kaden Investment Company in the development of Riyadh Front project.

Kaden had provided international standards and an exceptional experience of advanced integrated services for visitors of Riyadh Front, it added.

"Today we are collaborating to launch the Masar Front to create a renewed, a distinct cultural and an entertainment project that meets the requirements of the residents and visitors of Makkah city," remarked Yasser Abuateek, the CEO of Umm Al-Qura Company for Development and Construction, after signing the deal with Kaden Investment Company CEO Engineer Abdullah Al Fassam.

The project will lead to economic prosperity that will be reflected on the residents of Makkah city in terms of creating job opportunities and empowering local businesses in the area, he added.

Al Fassam, expressing delight on the Umm Al Qura partnership, said Masar Destination offers transcendent experiences to its visitors and this new distinct cultural, shopping and entertainment hub will be a major success.

"Masar Front has been designed with great care to enrich the experience of its visitors and enhance the quality of life for the residents of Makkah city as well. It provides people with a variety of services, including shopping, entertainment, and restaurants, which are distributed over commercial spaces with a state-of-art design," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).