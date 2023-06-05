Uganda plans to commence construction of the standard gauge railway (SGR) from Malaba to Kampala during the current financial year 2023/24, according to a local report.

The decision was taken during the Cluster of Standard Gauge Railway Development ministerial meeting of transport and infrastructure ministers from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan, state-run Kenya Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The feasibility studies were completed on the Kampala-Kigali and Tororo-Gulu-Nimule sections, said Uganda Minister for Works and Transport Katumba Wamala, adding that studies are ongoing on the Nimule-Juba section.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)