Muscat: Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC) has invited developers and real estate firms to participate in the Request for Expression of Interest (REOI) for the re-development, operation, and management of Muscat International Airport Old Terminal based on Build-Operate-Transfer.

Documents can be collected from June 11 until July 9 of this year.

Companies participating in this REOI shall be qualified to take part in a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the next bid.

The awarded RFP will be granted the right by Oman Airports to invest in Muscat International Airport Old Terminal for re-development, operation, and, management based on the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Model during the RFP process.

"The old Muscat airport terminal building will be redeveloped as a multi-purpose facility, with plans to convert it into an aviation museum that will showcase the history of aviation of the country,” Naif al Abri, chairman, of Civil Aviation Authority, said earlier this year.

The old terminal building was opened in 1973 and was expanded several times to cater for passenger numbers.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recently began commercial operation of the southern runway at Muscat International Airport, which is also the old runway attached to the old terminal building.

