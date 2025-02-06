Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced the signing of agreements worth SAR2.6 billion ($693 million) for the implementation of Ras Mohaisen Independent Water Plant, a major utility project coming up at Al Qunfudhah Governorate in Makkah region.

A key desalination plant with a 300,000 cu m/day production capacity, Ras Mohaisen IWP will be located 300 km south of Makkah on the Red Sea coast in the kingdom's Western Province.

The project will be developed by the winning consortium of Saudi utility major Acwa Power along with its partners Hajj Abdullah Ali Reza & Partners, and Al Kifah Holding Company under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) system.

The scope of work for the winning bidder includes development, financing, procurement, implementation, operation and maintenance of the project.

The project will also feature storage tanks with a capacity of 600,000 cu m (equivalent to two operating days) and an electrical substation.

Power supply for the project will be facilitated from Saudi Electricity Company’s high voltage network

According SWPC, initially, the project had attracted the interest of 44 companies, including 21 Saudi companies. Of these 13 made it to the qualification stage, and finally the Acwa Power-led consortium emerged preferred bidder after a competition between two consortia, which included three local companies and one international company.

The agreements for Ras Mohaisen IWP were signed by Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture & Chairman of the Board of Directors of SWPC Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen AlFadley, today (February 5) at a key ceremony held in the presence of Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Emir of Al Bahah Region.

Speaking on the occasion, Eng Al Fadley said this project in Ras Mohaisen will enhance the water supply chains, and also serve the residents and visitors of Makkah and Al Bahah regions.

This, he stated, was an extension of many similar projects that will be implemented by the private sector.

The minister said the agreement aims to achieve the kingdom's goals and plans to implement major water projects in all regions of the kingdom and increase the private sector participation in the utility sector.

Saudi Water Partnership Company CEO Engineer Khalid Al Quraishi said the initial operational phase of the project will begin in Q1 2028.

"It will operate using reverse osmosis technology, contributing to reducing electricity consumption levels, achieving high levels of continuous production, lowering operating costs, and supporting local content by increasing the localization rate in operations and human resources," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

