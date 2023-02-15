KUWAIT CITY, Feb 14: The Director General of Kuwait Municipality Eng. Ahmad Al- Manfouhi revealed the approval of a study of the Kuwait City 2030 development project, reports Aljarida daily. In response to a question submitted by a member Eng. Sharifa Al-Shalfan, Eng. Al-Manfouhi said the functions of the Historic Buildings Preservation Department are to explore and document the conditions of historical buildings in Kuwait, conduct special studies to prepare a national archive of archaeological and historical buildings, review the designs of all buildings to be built adjacent to the areas of historical buildings, work on preserving their special character, and participate in supervising historical and heritage buildings in Kuwait with the concerned authorities.

Report

He affirmed that a report will be prepared on the permitted activities within the historical buildings of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) to be presented to the Municipal Council. Regarding the dilapidated buildings, Al-Manfouhi explained that a committee to deal with old, dilapidated and abandoned real estate was formed pursuant to administrative resolution No. A95/2022 dated July 24, 2022, composed of specialized technical staff members from the municipality.

The committee is concerned with stating, identifying and studying the cases of the municipality related to dilapidated and collapsing buildings that distort the general appearance, determining the method of dealing with each of these cases, determining the appropriate time limit for restoration or removal of buildings, warning the owner and occupants of the building in the event of eviction, unifying the mechanism in various cases, and setting up a mechanism to claim from the owners the expenses incurred by the municipality in the event that it carries out restoration, maintenance or demolition works. Al-Manfouhi added that coordination is underway with the municipality branches in all governorates to report the dilapidated and abandoned properties for study by the committee.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).