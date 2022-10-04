Spanish infrastructure company Acciona announced on Tuesday that it will use electrical construction machinery in its construction projects worldwide as part of the company’s decarbonisation plan.

Acciona said in a press statement that it has purchased four telescopic handlers and two rotating dumpers through its Asset Management Department.

The electrical machinery will mainly be used in urban construction projects, the statement said.

It said the first of the handlers, bought by the company from the international manufacturer JCB through its distributor WALKIA, was handed over in Acciona’s Machinery Depot in Seville, Spain. Following a series of tests, it is being used in a housing construction project in Cádiz province, South of Spain. The other three machines of this type acquired by Acciona are expected to be delivered in the rest of this year.

Overall, it is estimated that the use of this electrical machinery could reduce up to 100 tonnes of CO2 emissions, the statement said.

In July 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that Acciona is aiming to reduce emissions by up to 60 percent and have ‘zero waste’ business models under its new Sustainability Master Plan (SMP 2025). In the UAE, to reduce the carbon footprint of construction activities at the Dubai Metro Route 2020 project, the company used B20 biodiesel for all its static construction equipment.

