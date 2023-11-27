Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a subsidiary of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) has announced plans to set up its fifth entertainment destination, its largest in the Aseer region at an investment of over SAR1.3 billion ($346 million).

Strategically located between the cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, near Abha International Airport, the new leisure hub is spread over a 64,000 sq m area and has a built-up area of more than 79,000 sq m.

Unveiling the project, SEVEN said it is investing more than SAR50 billion ($13.3 million) to build 21 entertainment destinations which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector.

Designed by Gensler, a global architecture, design, and planning firm, the project's architecture has been inspired by the ancient stone buildings of the area to highlight the identity of Aseer.

The design aligns with the principles of The Urban Code of Aseer Region which aims to promote excellence in urban planning, design, landscape and architecture, while respecting the identity of the region.

Saudi-based Modern Building Leaders (MBL) has been signed up by SEVEN to carry out the construction works.

Speaking at the launch, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Chairman of Aseer Development Authority (ASDA), said: "Aseer region is witnessing an unprecedented renaissance across different sectors and verticals through the endless support from our leadership. SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Abha is one of the key projects in Aseer which will support our ambition to become a global destination all year round."

SEVEN Abha will be home to eight unique attractions which includes a family entertainment centre offering various experiences from arcade games, unique world-class rides to Virtual reality areas.

There will be a Discovery Adventures jungle-themed edutainment attraction created in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, an outdoor jungle-themed attraction that provides exciting educational entertainment experiences; a Play-Doh themed entertainment centre that taps into children’s creativity and imagination under licence by leading toy and game company Hasbro; and a 12-hole indoor golf adventure area with the latest technology for an immersive gaming experience.

SEVEN Chairman Abdullah AlDawood said: "Abha represents another ambitious project in the framework of our efforts to support the entertainment sector across the Kingdom following the objectives and goals of Vision 2030."

"We are forecasting a GDP contribution of more than SAR 4 billion and over 5 million visitors by 2030. In addition to creating more than hundreds of direct and indirect jobs for the people of Aseer region," he stated.

Modern Building Leaders CEO Olivier Crasson said: "We are honoured to be among the pioneering companies contributing to projects under Vision 2030. We are proud to partner with SEVEN in executing this distinguished project, an iconic entertainment landmark in the region."

"At MBL, we have dedicated our full effort and extensive expertise to accelerate the project, committing to the highest standards of execution using state-of-the-art technology and machinery in construction. We are fully committed to safety and sustainability measures, ensuring the preservation of the environment and the safety of all workers involved in the project," noted Crasson.

SEVEN said it has partnered with leading companies in their respective fields to design the entertainment attractions in Abha including Cundall, Theme 3, Top Notch, Holofice, Thinkwell and Sea Quest.

"Visitors can experience a full range of live entertainment events at the multipurpose venue, indoor e-karting on multi-level tracks, a 10-lane futuristic bowling concept, a 10-screen cinema from AMC and many more fun-filled experiences all under one roof," said AlDawood.

"In addition, SEVEN will bring a wide range of retail and F&B offerings with something to suit everyone," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

