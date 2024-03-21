Saudi Entertainment Ventures (Seven), a subsidiary of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund), has awarded a major contract to Egyptian group Hassan Allam Holding for the construction of an entertainment complex in the kingdom, reported MEED.

A major project for PIF, the entertainment complex will come up on a 160,000 sq m area at Al Khuzama in Al Kharj region of Central Saudi Arabia.

According to data from MEED Projects, the tender for the main contract was issued in August last year, and the bids were submitted in September.

US-based engineering firm Gensler and Lebanon’s Dar Al Handasah are the project consultants for the Al Kharj entertainment complex, while UK-headquartered Mace Group is the project management consultant, it added.

This Al Kharj entertainment complex comes close on the heels of Seven's plan to set up its fifth entertainment destination, its largest in the Aseer region at an investment of over SAR1.3 billion ($346 million).

The new leisure hub will be strategically located between the cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait near Abha International Airport, and spread over a 64,000 sq m area and has a built-up area of more than 79,000 sq m.

Earlier, TradeArabia had reported that Seven Abha will be home to eight unique attractions which includes a family entertainment centre offering various experiences from arcade games, unique world-class rides to Virtual reality areas.

In addition to this, the Saudi PIF unit is also building an entertainment destination in Yanbu with an investment value of over SAR1.1 billion ($293.27 million).

The contract for the project has been awarded to a joint venture of Al Bawani Co and UCC Saudi. Construction is already underway on the project.

