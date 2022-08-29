State-owned National Housing Co. (NHC) has signed agreements with four real estate companies to develop housing projects in Dammam and Qatif governorates in Saudi Arabia, the company announced via its official twitter handle.

The agreements were signed with Tilal Real Estate Company, Sumou Real Estate Company, Maya Real Estate Development and Investment Company, and Tamkeen Real Estate Development Company for the second phase residential project in the Al-Wajiha suburb in Dammam, the announcement said.

The Al-Wajiha suburb is among the largest residential suburbs in the Kingdom, with an area of more than nine million square metres (sqm), providing 5,400 housing units for more than 27,000 people.

Separately, NHC signed an agreement to build ‘Qumra’ residential project in Qatif governorate.

The project covers an area of more than 1.4 million sqm, offering more than 2,300 housing units, the tweet said.

