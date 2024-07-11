

Saudi’s National Infrastructure Fund (Infra) held its first board meeting chaired by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Alibrahim.

The agenda included the fund’s administration, operations, financing, and investment programmes, partnerships with the private sector.

Infra, which is affiliated with the National Development Fund (NDF), is mandated to act as development-financing partner for infrastructure projects in the Kingdom. Its primary objective is to enable and accelerate strategic infrastructure projects in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030 goals in partnership with local and international investors and deepen the infrastructure financing market in the Kingdom.

The board also includes Nabeel Alamudi, Abdulaziz Alarifi, Stephen Groff, Esmail Alsallom, Stephanie von Friedeburg, and Marie Lam-Frendo.

