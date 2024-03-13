Saudi giga project developer Diriyah Company announced on Wednesday the concept design for 'The Arena in Diriyah,’ which forms part of the $63.2 billion Diriyah masterplan in Saudi capital Riyadh.

The concept design 20,000-seat multipurpose sports, entertainment, and cultural venue was executed by London-based HKS Architects, Diriyah Company said in a press statement.

The announcement was made at MIPIM event in Cannes, France.

Located in the heart of The City of Earth, the 76,000 square metre Arena aims to establish itself as the premier venue in the Middle East, serving as a tourism hallmark, drawing visitors from across the globe and completely transforming the region’s events landscape, the statement noted.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company said: “The Arena in Diriyah is a cornerstone element of our mission to blend tradition with innovation. It exemplifies Diriyah's unique lifestyle offering that harmonizes community, culture, and natural connection, setting a new standard for world-class destinations rooted in Saudi heritage.”

HKS Architects lead architect Alex Thomas stated, “We are exceptionally proud to be a part of this project. The architecture rises from the landscape as a series of monoliths, evoking local geological formations and alluding to ancient Nadji forts and palaces that have animated and lit ‘digital waterfalls.’ The visual energy of the waterfalls serves as a beacon, drawing guests to the dynamic experience inside.”

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

