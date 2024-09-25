A Saudi company has announced the creation of a new real estate developer as a joint venture with other investors.

Banan Real Estate Company said in a Saudi bourse statement that its Board of Directors has approved the creation of a “simplified joint stock company for investment and real estate development.”

The new venture is in partnership with its subsidiary, Al-Azizah Real Estate Investment and Development Company, and other shareholders, the statement said, adding that the new firm would own, manage and develop lands and buildings.

