Red Sea Global announced the arrival of the first direct European flight to Red Sea International Airport, marking a new milestone in the development of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector and its global connectivity, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

According to Red Sea Global, the inaugural flight departed from Milan, Italy, establishing a direct air link between Europe and Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

This new route enables European travellers to easily access the Red Sea and AMAALA destinations, and enjoy luxurious, nature-immersive experiences—whether aboard Beond’s premium aircraft or through the world-class facilities at Red Sea International Airport, designed to reflect the local environment.

The release added that the route was officially launched during a signing ceremony held as part of the TOURISE Global Tourism Summit in Riyadh, reflecting the strong collaboration between partners driving a new era of luxury travel to the Kingdom.

On this occasion, Group Chief Executive Officer of Red Sea Global John Pagano stated: "The launch of the direct Milan route marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward a more globally connected future. It reflects our commitment to offering exceptional luxury tourism experiences rooted in innovation."

The Red Sea destination currently includes nine luxury hotels welcoming guests, in addition to the exclusive Thuwal Private Resort off the coast of Jeddah. Earlier this week, the company unveiled the AMAALA destination, which will open six world-class luxury resorts in its first phase, alongside a yacht club, the Coralium Marine Life Institute, a state-of-the-art marina, and a vibrant marina village in the coming weeks. -TradeArabia News Service

