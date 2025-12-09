Riyadh -- The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced Monday the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with U.S.-based Archer Aviation, a leading company in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, to operate air taxi services across the Kingdom.



The agreement was made during the CoMotion Global Summit 2025, held at Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).



The MoU is part of the GACA's ongoing efforts to develop the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) system. It represents a significant step in the Kingdom’s broader program to advance next-generation air mobility solutions and transform Saudi cities into global hubs for future mobility.



Under the MoU, GACA and Archer will cooperate to enhance and develop the current regulatory framework governing VTOL aircraft operations in the Kingdom. This includes maintaining alignment with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification standards to ensure operational safety and supporting the gradual rollout of air taxi services.



Additionally, GACA and Archer will conduct a series of test flights and proof-of-concept operations to validate the regulatory approach, support infrastructure development, and enhance public readiness for adopting the service.