Work is continuing on the Jeddah Tower, the world’s tallest building-to-be, in Saudi Arabia, with the structure already reaching 74 floors, according to Talal Ibrahim Almaiman, CEO of Kingdom Holding Company.



“As the flagship asset of our land portfolio, the JEC Tower continues to show excellent progress,” he said in the third quarter 2025 financial statement released on Tuesday.



“We are targeting a five-to-six-day construction cycle per floor across all sections by the end of 2025,” Almaiman stated.



Jeddah Tower, located along the Red Sea on the north side of Jeddah, will house residential, commercial, and office spaces, a luxury hotel, and the world’s highest observation deck at 630 metres.



The project is being developed by Jeddah Economic Company (JEC), with Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) as the principal contractor, engineering support from Dar Al-Handasah (Shair & Partners), project management by Turner Project Management, and architecture by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.



Construction on the tower recommenced in January 2025, with expected completion in 2028.



Work on Jeddah Tower was launched in 2013 but was halted in early 2018 amid a nationwide anti-corruption purge led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



In October, Finland-based global elevator company KONE won an order to supply its people movers for the 1,000-metre-tall tower.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

