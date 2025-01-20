Saudi-listed Kingdom Holding Company has officially restarted the construction of the Jeddah Tower, the world’s tallest building at over 1,000 metres, the company said in a post on social messaging platform X.

The tower will redefine Jeddah’s skyline and position Saudi Arabia as a hub for architectural excellence and economic opportunity, the post said.

The concrete pouring was done in the presence of top officials from King Holding, Bin Laden Group, Qilla Jeddah for Real Estate Investments and Abraar International Company Limited.

Jeddah Economic Company is managing the project in cooperation with architects Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture.

The tower will house luxury residences, commercial spaces, a Four Seasons hotel, and an observation deck with views of the city and the Red Sea.

