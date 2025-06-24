Bahrain - In a sign of a long-standing and trusted collaboration, Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air and CFM International, a Franco-American aircraft engine manufacturer, have extended the airline's long-term CFM LEAP-1A Services for A320neo family aircraft.

Signed during the Paris Airshow 2025 which runs until June 22, this strategic extension, along with the purchase of additional spare engines, forms a strong and reliable foundation for comprehensive engine support, enhancing fleet reliability and operational continuity.

Being the kingdom's flagcarrier, Gulf Air said it operates one of the region's most modern and efficient fleets, which includes 29 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family aircraft.

And this continued collaboration with CFM is key to operational excellence; and a renewed affirmation of CFM's support and technical expertise, it stated.

On the strategic partnership, Gulf Air Group CEO Dr Jeffrey Goh said: "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with CFM, who have been a key partner of our growth since our first CFM engine operations in the 1990s."

"This agreement will enable us to secure MRO capacity for our fleet and maintain our growth," he stated.

"It’s an honour to further expand our relationship with Gulf Air, a long-standing member of the CFM family," said Gaël Meheust, President and CEO of CFM International.

"This agreement commits us to provide Gulf Air with the best CFM standards in terms of support, reliability, and utilization for its LEAP fleet," he added.

Gulf Air has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East.

The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East.

Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax.

