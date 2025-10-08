Finland-based global elevator company KONE announced on Wednesday that it has won an order to supply its people movers for the 1,000-metre-tall Jeddah Tower, the world’s tallest-building-to-be, in Saudi Arabia.

The company said in a press statement that the order, which also includes a two-year maintenance deal, comprises a total of 67 elevators and escalators including 29 KONE MiniSpace elevators with a speed of up to 10m/s, seven KONE MiniSpace DoubleDeck elevators and two KONE JumpLift construction time elevators.

Additionally, the order includes 21 KONE MonoSpace elevators, eight KONE TravelMaster 110 Escalators as well as KONE Destination Control System, KONE 24/7 Connect and KONE E-Link remote monitoring.

KONE didn't disclose the contract value but said the order was awarded in the third quarter of 2025.

Rendering of Jeddah Tower, the world’s tallest-building-to-be, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Jeddah Tower, located along the Red Sea on the north side of Jeddah, will house residential, commercial, and office spaces, a luxury hotel, and the world’s highest observation deck at 630 metres.

The project is being developed by Jeddah Economic Company (JEC), with Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) as the principal contractor, engineering support from Dar Al-Handasah (Shair & Partners), project management by Turner Project Management, and architecture by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

JEC announced the restart of construction on the project in January 2025.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

