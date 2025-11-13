Egypt’s Maxim Investment Group formally launched the Naya Wellness Centre in Giza Governorate with total investments of 3.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($74 million) the company’s chairman Mohamed Karrar told Zawya Projects.

Karrar said the project, spread over 160,000 square metres (sqm), will include 250 serviced units and offer a comprehensive range of medical, beauty, yoga, spa, and wellness services.

He said the centre aims to attract visitors from the GCC, Africa, and Eastern Europe, adding that it is scheduled to open before the second half of 2026.

Karrar said the project is currently self-funded, and once operational, it will create around 800 jobs.

(1 US Dollar = 47.16 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.