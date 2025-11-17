Ezdihar Real Estate Development has announced the launch of its new residential community - Mashael Al Fursan - located within the Al Fursan masterplan in northeast Riyadh.

Developed in partnership with the NHC, the project redefines contemporary urban living with well-designed homes and lifestyle-driven surroundings that cater to families, professionals and future generations.

Spanning over 159,000 sq m area, the project comprises 26 residential buildings offering 1,150 units with modern designs and green spaces, within an integrated environment that allows families a harmonious modern lifestyle.

The residential community provides diverse options, from one-bedroom apartments up to four-bedroom apartments, supported by ample parking and convenient access to services and amenities within the comprehensive masterplan.

On the new venture, CEO AbdulMohsen bin Fawaz Al Hokair said: "Mashael Al Fursan is more than just a residential address, it is a community built around the needs of modern life. Through our collaboration with the NHC, we are delivering a neighborhood where families and individuals can grow, connect, and enjoy a lifestyle shaped by convenience, accessibility, and well-designed spaces.

"With this launch, we are proud to contribute to the ongoing development of one of Riyadh’s most strategic and fast-evolving districts," stated Al Hokair.

The project features a strategic location, minutes away from King Khalid International Airport, and proximity to Princess Noura University and major business, educational, healthcare, and entertainment centers.

It also benefits from its location within a rapidly growing area thanks to major projects such as King Salman Airbase City and Expo 2030, which grants its residents high accessibility and daily convenience.

"With its blend of contemporary design, green open areas, and integrated amenities, Mashael Al Fursan is set to become a new benchmark for residential living in northeast Riyadh, welcoming residents seeking connection, comfort, and long-term value," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

