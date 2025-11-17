Leading real estate industry expert JLL has announced the launch of its Real Estate Knowledge Hub in Saudi Arabia, a pioneering initiative designed to cultivate a skilled workforce and advance professional expertise within the kingdom’s rapidly evolving real estate sector.

The Hub offers its clients curated practical training and presentations that help to connect theoretical rigor with JLL’s practical, industry-specific expertise, tailored to meet the unique needs of clients and their teams.

The launch comes at a crucial time for the region’s real estate market, which boasts a robust $1.5 trillion project pipeline across the kingdom. Alongside this growth, there is continued focus on workforce development and capacity building.

The JLL Real Estate Knowledge Hub directly addresses this by providing a solid understanding of fundamental concepts and equipping professionals with the practical knowledge and skills required to navigate the complexities of the market.

Leveraging JLL’s comprehensive end-to-end services across the entire real estate lifecycle – from investment and financial advisory to land acquisition, development strategy and project delivery, to occupancy and property management – the Hub’s curriculum is deeply rooted in real-world application.

The presentations and practical training cover a diverse range of sector types, including office, retail, hotel, industrial, residential, and more. Offerings include in-house expertise, project tours, site visits, real-life case studies, and flexible presentation modes.

"JLL, a global leader in real estate services with a prestigious legacy spanning over 240 years, has maintained a strong presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 17 years," said Saud Al Sulaimani, Country Head and Head of Capital Markets for JLL in KSA.

"Our commitment to knowledge transfer and professional development is paramount to our success and that of the real estate markets across all regions, countries, and cities in which we operate, " he stated.

According to JLL, the Real Estate Knowledge Hub’s unique approach involves a strategic partnership with number of institutions, to deliver exceptional practical learning experience to the real estate executives.

This collaboration ensures a blend of theoretical depth and practical relevance, with JLL’s business leaders from Research, Capital Markets, Consulting, Value & Risk Advisory, Leasing, Interior Design, Project Management, Cost Management, Facilities Management, Sustainability and Technology – providing invaluable industry insights. The practical learning experience is fully customisable, allowing clients to select topics and depth of study to align with their specific organizational goals.

Kabira Bhatporia, Head of HR – MEA & Turkey JLL, said: "We are honoured to support industry professionals in advancing their expertise through this exceptional Real Estate Executive practical learning initiative. As a global leader in real estate and investment management, JLL brings deep expertise across the entire real estate lifecycle."

"What makes it truly unique is the ability to share content that is highly relevant to local market dynamics while incorporating global benchmarking and best practices. This knowledge is particularly valuable in today's dynamic KSA market, where real estate drives economic transformation. This initiative will equip participants with strategic skills and practical insights to navigate complexities, lead change and future-proof the skills required for the Kingdom’s ambitious growth plans," she added.

According to him, the JLL Real Estate Knowledge Hub is positioned to play a pivotal role in developing a highly skilled and future-ready workforce, essential for realizing Saudi Arabia’s development agenda and ensuring the sustained growth of its real estate sector.

By combining locally relevant content with global benchmarking standards, the hub prepares professionals for both current market realities and future industry evolution," he added.

Following the initial launch, it will expand across key markets in the Middle East, bringing comprehensive real estate practical knowledge building experience to professionals’ region wide.-TradeArabia News Service

