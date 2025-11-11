Soudah Development, a company owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has appointed engineering consultancy WSP to develop the regional planning framework for the remaining areas of the Soudah Peaks project, a luxury mountain tourism destination in the Aseer region.

Located 3,015 metres above sea level on the Kingdom’s highest peak, Soudah Peaks forms part of the broader development of Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa, covering 636.5 square kilometres.

According to a press statement issued by the developer on Monday, the detailed master plan for the main six zones of Soudah Peaks, awarded in 2022, has been completed. The framework for the remaining areas will establish a comprehensive structure plan that defines land use, development controls, governance mechanisms, and permitting processes.

The framework will prioritise the preservation of Soudah’s mountain landscapes, biodiversity, and cultural identity by integrating sustainable development with the protection of nature and heritage.

Last year, Soudah Development appointed AECOM to lead the design for the first phase and Parsons to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services.

Launched in September 2023 by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the project’s master plan features more than 2,800 hospitality keys, 1,300 residential units, and 80,000 square metres (sqm) of commercial space by 2033. The masterplan will be implemented in three phases, with 940 hotel keys, 391 residential units, and 32,000 sqm of retail space expected to be completed in 2027, within Phase 1.

Soudah Peaks aims to attract over 2 million visitors annually and contribute $7.8 billion to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2033.

