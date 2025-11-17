Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has announced that it has achieved remarkable growth across all performance indicators in the first half with its total cumulative investment volume surging to nearly RO7.8 billion ($20.2 billion), up 2% over last year.

During the same period, the group received 215 new investment applications and signed 124 new contracts with a combined investment value exceeding RO80 million, covering more than 895,000 sqm, said Madayn in a statement.

This remarkable growth and the expansion witnessed across the sultanate’s industrial cities today represent an extension of the deep-rooted industrial march dating back thousands of years.

Additionally, the total number of projects reached 2,095, representing a 3% rise, while the total number of contracts climbed to 2,385, exceeding a 3% increase, it stated.

The total leased area across all industrial cities, Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Mazunah Free Zone reached 34.6 million sqm with a growth percentage of 2%, equivalent to 68% of the total developed area of 61.6 million sqm, said the statement.

Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, said: "The foundations of the modern Omani industry were unfolded during the Al Busaidi Dynasty, as historical resources reveal that the shift from traditional to modern industry began gradually starting from 1744 under the leadership of Imam Sayyid Ahmed bin Said Al Busaidi, founder of the Al Busaidi State."

"This shift is attributed to the expansion and openness that the sultanate witnessed during his era and the subsequent periods across economic, social, and cultural spheres," stated Al Hadabi.

"This progress led to the emergence of new industries in various sectors such as shipbuilding, metals, food production, and perfumes. This legacy evolved further with the dawn of the modern Renaissance in 1970, as the sultanate embraced institutional reforms, adopted advanced technologies, and opened new horizons for the Omani products in global markets," he "noted.

According to him, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has given distinguished attention to the industrial sector under the Renewed Renaissance, as reflected in the modernisation of investment-related laws and regulations, and the continued establishment of a robust infrastructure that includes ports, airports, and newly-developed industrial, economic and free zones, in addition to an extensive network of expressways linking the sultanate’s governorates.

The top Madayn official highlighted that under the 10th Five-Year Development Plan (2021–2025), the company implemented a series of strategic projects designed to enhance the investment environment and promote sustainability across the sultanate’s governorates.

These included the development of Phase 1 of Ibri Industrial City covering 3 million sqm; infrastructure and services project for Mahas Industrial City on 1.4 million sqm; consultancy and design services for Madayn Entrepreneurial Complexes in Al Rusayl, Nizwa, Mahas, Al Suwaiq, and Madha Industrial Cities; and infrastructure works for Phase 7 of Suhar Industrial City spanning more than 8.5 million sqm.

Additionally, Madayn conducted comprehensive surveys and aerial mapping of its industrial cities using advanced drone technology.

Al Hadabi commented that the Five-Year Development Plan also witnessed a major institutional and technological transformation across Madayn, transitioning from traditional operations to an integrated model of excellence and digital governance.

Through the adoption of the EFQM Excellence Model, Madayn achieved Level 2 recognition from the European Foundation for Quality Management.

In this regard, key digital initiatives were launched include the IFS Cloud ERP system, ESRI ArcGIS platform, Masar eServices platform, internal services platform, Durbah eLearning platform, internal platforms such as “Your Opinion Matters” and the “Unified Channel”, in addition to the redeveloped official website of Madayn. These projects have significantly strengthened the readiness, security, and reliability of the systems to the highest standards.

Looking ahead, Al Hadabi emphasised that Madayn is finalising its strategic roadmap for the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030), aligned with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040.

"The plan defines Madayn’s role as a key national enabler within the competitive economy pillar and as a strategic partner in promoting sustainable environmental practices," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

