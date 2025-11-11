Muscat – Al Buraimi Industrial City, which operates under the aegis of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has signed a landmark investment agreement with Sohar Iron and Billets Company to establish a new project focused on the manufacturing of steel, as well as extrusions of aluminium, steel, and non-ferrous metals.

The project is set to be developed on a sprawling 36,000 square metre site, with the total investment estimated at RO10mn.

In a press statement, Said al Balushi, Director General of Al Buraimi Industrial City, emphasised that the localisation of such significant industrial projects in the city is aimed at supporting the growth of the industrial sector in Al Buraimi Governorate, promoting economic diversification, and creating new employment opportunities for the local workforce.

He further highlighted that the signing of this agreement forms part of a broader strategic plan designed to attract fresh investments, expand advanced industries across the Sultanate, and strengthen sectors that adopt cutting-edge technologies.

“This initiative will open wider prospects for sustained economic growth and underpin the industrial transformation process, in full alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040,” he said.

By the end of the first half of this year, the cumulative investment volume in Al Buraimi Industrial City had reached RO287.5mn. The total number of signed investment contracts stood at 1,645, encompassing a combined invested area of 1,738,414 square metres, while 4,487,681 square metres of leasable land remains available for future projects.

Meanwhile, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) continues to advance its infrastructure development initiatives under the National Development Project for Industrial Cities. This includes the rehabilitation of internal roads, the construction of a state-of-the-art treatment plant, and the implementation of an integrated wastewater network to support industrial expansion.

