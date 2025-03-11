Saudi Arabia is planning to offer 35 new investment projects worth around 11.05 billion Saudi riyals ($3 billion) in its Eastern Al-Ahsa province, a newspaper said on Tuesday.

The new opportunities cover logistics, tourism, industry, and farming and they are part of ongoing plans to develop key sectors in the region, Alwatan said.

The paper, citing a government report, said the logistics sector has the lions’ share of the projects as it accounts for nearly 57 percent with a value of SAR6.6 billion ($1.7 billion).

Projects in tourism are worth around SAR3.7 billion ($1 billion) and are intended to attract more tourists to the province and create new jobs for Saudis, the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

